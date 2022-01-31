Having entered Xbox, the franchise explores other platforms through the Nintendo hybrid.

Those of you who are involved in the world of baseball, it probably sounds familiar to you MLB The Show: a franchise with more than two decades of history and great success in North America. His next installment, MLB The Show 22, has just been announced alongside the athlete who will star in the cover of the gamebut these are not the only data that have caught the attention of the community.

MLB The Show 22 will be available starting April 5Starting with the general information, MLB The Show 2022 will arrive at Xbox GamePass from day one and will also be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch next 5th of April, so there are not many weeks left for fans of this sport to enjoy the franchise again. In addition to this, it has also been revealed that the player shōhei ohtaniwho currently plays for the Los Angeles Angels, will be the face of this title.

However, users have not overlooked another novelty: it is the first time that the baseball franchise comes to Nintendo Switch. After spending most of its history as a PlayStation exclusive, MLB The Show 2021 debuted on Xbox One and Xbox Series, as well as entering the Xbox Game Pass ecosystem. And now, it seems that the developer studio has decided further expand the brand to the hybrid of the Big N.

Of course, MLB The Show has become an iconic saga for players who enjoy baseball, so it is not a novelty that succeed in countries like the US. However, from here we also look closely at the launch of its deliveries, although in the MLB The Show 2021 analysis we told you that we saw a continuation without great news.

More about: MLB The Show 22, MLB The Show, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox.