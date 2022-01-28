Since Elden Ring was revealed a couple of years ago, many have wondered if this installment will manage to keep up with FromSoftware’s other works when it comes to difficulty. To clarify these doubts, Hidetaka MIyazaki, the creator behind this game, has revealed more information about this point and its changes.

In a chat with PlayStation Blog, Miyazaki revealed that Elden Ring will preserve the challenge that characterizes the works of this study, but a series of changes have been included that will make the player’s life not so difficult. At this point we talk about the freedom offered by the open world. This was what was said about it:

“I feel like our approach to these games, not just Elden Ring, is to design them to encourage the player to overcome adversity. We don’t try to force difficulty or make things difficult for the sake of it. We want players to use their cunning, study the game, memorize what’s going on, and learn from their mistakes. We don’t want players to feel like the game is punishing unfairly, but rather that there is a chance to win a difficult encounter and progress. We understand that Souls-like games are regularly associated with impossible difficulty levels with high barriers to entry. But we try to design the games so that the cycle of repeatedly trying to overcome these challenges is enjoyable in itself. So we hope that with Elden Ring and the new options it brings, it will be successful in that regard. In Elden Ring, we have not intentionally tried to reduce the difficulty of the game, but I think more players will finish it this time. As I mentioned, the player’s level of freedom to progress through the world or return to a challenge later are elements that I think will help people get through the game at a more leisurely pace. Also, there is no focus on pure action. The player has more agency to dictate their approach against, for example, field bosses in the overworld and how they use stealth in various situations. We’ve even reduced the number of hoops you have to jump through to enjoy it in multiplayer. So we hope that players will embrace the idea of ​​receiving help from others. And we think the overall clear rate will go up this time because of these things.”

Thus, FromSoftware will still provide a fairly challenging adventure for the player, but the freedoms it offers the open world provide a number of options when completing certain objectives. Along with this, it has been reaffirmed that Elden Ring It will have multiple endings and a New Games Plus, something that will surely make more than one person want to complete this game in different ways.

Elden Ring Coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC on February 25, 2022. On related topics, this game has concluded its main development. Similarly, FromSoftware talks about the duration of this title.

Editor’s note:

This is good news for fans. Difficulty is part of FromSoftware’s DNA. Although with Elden Ring there is talk about a more accessible system and a series of changes in favor of the player, at the end of the day, it is the skills of a person that define how challenging a game is.

