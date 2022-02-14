Mitsuri Kanroji It is known as the pillar of love in Kimetsu no Yaibaso surely February 14 would be one of his favorite dates if it existed in real life.

This powerful warrior has a huge following online, so it’s not uncommon to find illustrations and even cosplays inspired by her outfit.

the cosplayer Azuki decided to pay homage to Mitsuri Kanrojiand as you can see, he managed to do it justice thanks to his ability to make clothes.

If you are a fan of Kimetsu no Yaiba You will have noticed that the uniform of Mitsuri Kanroji it goes out of the conventional, since it is modified to adjust to the tastes of the pillar of love.

For starters, the top always appears unbuttoned due to the jacket’s bust measurements, and as you can see, Azuki kept this detail.

Of course, his white haori could not be left out, which has a special meaning, since in history it is mentioned that it was woven by the very same Kyojuro Rengoku.

Striped socks also have a unique value for mitsurias obanai He gave them to him when he noticed that he didn’t like his uniform at all.

Azuki managed to replicate virtually every aspect of the pillar’s outfit, including the hair, both in color and hairstyle.

The only thing that differs a bit is the countenance, since mitsuri conveys a sense of tenderness, while the cosplayer has a more hard and serious expression.

Mitsuri’s cosplay made us want to see her in action again

Kimetsu no Yaiba The red light district arc recently concluded in the anime, and although a third season has been confirmed, there is still some time to see it.

The pillar of love will take a while to come back into the frame, so you have to be patient if you already miss it.

If you liked this cosplay of mitsuriyou can follow Azuki via your Instagram account.

