That there will be an investigation to restore peace of mind in the Academy of the Secretary of State Security, affirmed the Security Coordinator Ricardo Sánchez Beruben, who called on those affected not to be silent and to approach internal affairs.

When asked about the difficulties that area workers to report situations, who indicated that for months they ignored their complaints of humiliating treatment, Sánchez Beruben assured that they should not feel at a disadvantage.

“At the end of the day, what interests us most is generating that perception of tranquility within our areas and more so in an area as important and sensitive as the Police Academy.

“On the contrary, it is not a disadvantage, which I would ask everyone, both cadets, academics, future police officers, administrative staff of the Academy, to approach the internal affairs area“, said.

MURAL has reported that workers pointed out to their direct bosses, Juan Antonio García Corona, director of Careers, and Alejandro de Jesús Carrillo Estrada, prefect, for yell at them until they cry and, in the case of García Corona, to hit one of them.

The Security Secretary He assured that he removed both from their duties while the internal investigation continues and their responsibility is determined in the accusations made by at least 10 officials.