From: Martina Lippl

Missing Maddie McCann: A macabre shrine at the Arade reservoir in Portugal is said to have triggered the new investigation.

Praia da Luz – For three days, investigators combed an area on the Arade reservoir in Portugal. The large-scale operation in the case of the missing Madeleine McCann caused and still causes a lot of speculation. The British girl disappeared without a trace from a holiday home on the Algarve coast in 2007 – 50 kilometers from the reservoir. A horror find is said to be behind the new search operation, the media are now reporting.

Maddie McCann case: horror shrine apparently triggered a new search operation

The public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig and the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) had started the operation in the Maddie case at the end of May. What exactly triggered the search remains unclear at first. “Recent developments” are mentioned, there is “of course an indication” that the police will investigate, said prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters at the request of IPPEN.MEDIA. The authorities are silent on further details, referring to “investigative tactical reasons”.

Scraps of cloth were found and soil samples were also taken, Portuguese media reports. “A relevant clue was found,” wrote the Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha, including a “bra strap”, clothing and plastic items. A renowned forensic expert names three possible theories in the Maddie missing case and explains the investigators’ approach.

British couple discover mysterious Maddy shrine

According to the latest findings, a creepy find at the Arade reservoir probably triggered the intensive search. A British couple discovered a “shrine” there – but as early as 2007, like them Daily Mail writes. The makeshift memorial consisted of stones or boulders arranged in an arrow shape, pointing in the direction of a picnic area. Flowers were lying on a stone and a photo of Madeleine was also decorated. The couple photographed the shrine before it was destroyed shortly thereafter and sent the footage to the police.

After the couple found out that the German Christian B. was under investigation, they also sent the photos to the BKA. The German authorities reacted immediately and contacted them.

The public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig assumes that the German kidnapped and murdered Christian B. Maddie in 2007. The 46-year-old is considered the main suspect and has a criminal record, among other things, for serious sexual child abuse. Christian B. lived regularly in the Algarve from 1995 to 2007. The authorities have not yet brought charges against B. in the “Maddie” case. It remains to be seen whether the final piece of the puzzle has been found in the missing Maddie McCann case, more than 16 years after her disappearance. (ml)