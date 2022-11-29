Argentina.- A woman was arrested in the town of San Martín, Argentina when she was suspect in the disappearance of her 5-year-old daughter.

A nauseating smell emanated from the bed in the woman’s room detained in the town of Villa Ballester, since the 27-year-old woman had hidden the body of her 5-year-old daughter identified as “MM”, who lived with a developmental delay and a congenital respiratory disease.

According to the testimony of the mother, his daughter drowned at the end of July due to a bronchial aspiration and added that he did not know what to do with the girl and died.

Then, decided best was to place the body in a garbage bagput it inside a wooden box, throw cement on it and hide it under his bed.

The body was there for four months. until Monday she was arrested for the death of her daughter.

The case was announced yesterday when the father of the minor approached the police station in the area and reported that his daughter had been missing for 4 months.

The case was left in the hands of prosecutor Carlos Insaurralde, head of UFI No. 3 of San Martín, who ordered the local DDI to go to the mother’s house, located at 3900 Catamarca street.