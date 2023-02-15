A surprising story has been revealed on social networks, because in the city of Huánuco, in Peru, a man was saved from being killed in broad daylight. This is the businessman, identified by national media as Frank Ortiz, who was enjoying a day with his family.

According to the newspaper ‘El Comercio’, Ortiz was traveling in a truck and for several blocks the murderer followed him in a motorcycle taxi. When he arrived at his house, the hitman got out of the vehicle and walked to where the businessman was.

This event was recorded on a security camera and it can be seen that in a first attempt the hitman approaches the man, but does not fire a shot because several of his relatives were in the place.

Then, he circled the truck to get to his target. The murderer, ready to kill, fired at the man and the first shot hit the pavement. This mistake allowed the family to run for their lives. But despite the danger he was running, the victim’s brother-in-law confronted the hit man, who shot him but his weapon jammed.

After that, the criminal decided to flee. The cameras caught him running down the street to where his accomplice was, who was waiting for him in the motorcycle taxi. With these images, the Police organized an operation and captured Boris Cabello Urquiza, driver of the motorcycle taxi.

The man decided to cooperate with the police and identified the hit man who did not care to end the life of a man who was in front of his children. At the moment, the authorities are still looking for the criminal.

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

