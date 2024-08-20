The official report from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) indicates that on August 1, a minor was arrested along with Jaime Andrés MR for their alleged responsibility in the commission of the crime of kidnapping.

The two accused people allegedly used a safe house located on Loreto and Del 57 streets in the Fronteriza neighborhood to keep nine people in a situation of mobility deprived of their freedom. Kidnapping is one of the 10 most recurrent crimes involving minors, according to statistics from the SSPM, which this year alone has charged three adolescents for the kidnapping of people in a situation of mobility. The incursion of adolescents in this serious crime varied from one year to the next, since in 2023 there were four detainees and charged for their probable participation in the crime of illegal deprivation of liberty, related to “kidnappings” by rival gangs. Although in Chihuahua adolescents in conflict with the law can be brought before specialized judges from the age of 14, the municipal Police reported during 2023 and 2024 the arrest of minors aged 12 and 13 for their probable participation in the commission of criminal acts. A situation that had already been warned about by the Citizen Observatory, which has several preventive programs to care for adolescents subject to criminal proceedings and in the neighborhoods where a higher degree of vulnerability has been detected for these adolescents. This year, according to SSPM statistics, 247 adolescents have been arrested, 28 of whom are female and one was 12 years old, and was therefore not guilty of any crime. Of these, 227 allegedly participated in the commission of crimes under common law and the rest were federal. Sixty-four were brought before the Specialized Court for drug dealing, one for negligent homicide, two for wilful homicide, three for attempted homicide, three for kidnapping, one for drug trafficking, three for illegal possession of firearms and six for illegal possession of firearms. During 2023, the SSPM reported the arrest of 444 adolescents, 415 for common crimes, 98 for drug dealing, two for intentional homicide, one for attempted homicide, four for illegal deprivation of liberty, two against the Firearms and Explosives Law, four for drug trafficking and eight for illegal possession of a firearm.

They wanted 2.5 million pesos

Another case where the probable participation of adolescents in kidnapping cases was reported occurred on July 22 in this city. The District Attorney’s Office of the Northern Zone was responsible for the capture of the adolescents, two of them were linked to criminal proceedings and a third adolescent was charged for his probable participation in the kidnapping of a woman in charge of an events venue. That day, according to the ministerial investigations, the accused, in the company of other people, arrived at the venue located in a home in the Salvárcar neighborhood, where they deprived the victim of her freedom, whom they transported in their own vehicle to another home located in the Kilometer 29 neighborhood. There they threatened and beat her, while, through telephone calls, they demanded from the victim’s spouse the amount of 2 million 500 thousand pesos in exchange for her ransom. At the Control Hearing, the Jurisdictional Body validated the evidence presented by the Public Prosecutor and determined that the minors GGS and CAOC must remain in preventive detention at the Social Reintegration Center for Adolescent Offenders (Ceresai), setting five months for the closing of the complementary investigations. Meanwhile, the adolescent with the initials EDM will be presented at the hearing to determine whether or not he is linked to the criminal process next Thursday 22 at 12:30 p.m.