Minorities | Helsinki Pride refused to cooperate with the coalition

The reason for the decision is that some of the MPs of the coalition voted against the reform of the trans law in the parliament.

Sexual- and the Helsinki Pride community, which supports gender minorities, did not accept the coalition as a partner for this year’s Helsinki Pride cultural event.

Many members of the coalition, disappointed by the decision, raised the issue on social media on Monday. Executive director of Helsinki Pride Annu Kemppainen confirm information.

The background of the decision is the reform of the trans law approved in the parliament at the beginning of the year. Some of the MPs from the opposition coalition voted against the reform.

“The board of the Helsinki Pride community had a long and difficult discussion about the matter. The government stated that the trans law has been such a critical issue for our community that due to their voting behavior, some parties were not accepted as partners of the Helsinki Pride event,” says Kemppainen.

According to him, the official partners of the Helsinki Pride event can organize a program during Pride week and be visible in community communications and in the Pride parade. The Confederation has been one of the partners for many years.

Sanna Marini (sd) government was divided on the reform of the transfer law, as some centrists opposed the reform.

26 of the MPs of the coalition supported the government’s proposal from the opposition and ensured the reform of the Translaw. Ten congress representatives voted against the motion.

According to Kemppainen, the Helsinki Pride community hoped that the entire parliamentary group of the coalition would have voted in favor of the reform.

“Human rights are not matters of conscience. There are MPs in the coalition who do good work for the rights of rainbow people. However, we were disappointed that the coalition did not make a group decision on this matter.”

Are there other parties that applied to be a partner of Helsinki Pride this year but were not accepted due to their voting behavior?

“We have not yet announced our community partners for this year, so I cannot comment. The members of the coalition brought the matter up themselves, so I can only comment on them.”

For example Deputy Mayor of Helsinki Daniel Sazonov wrote the message service on Twitter that Helsinki Pride’s decision to leave the association outside its partners “makes me sad and confused”.

“The message conveyed by the decision is: ‘If you don’t think in a completely orthodox way, don’t join.’ Or even: ‘If everyone in your group doesn’t think completely orthodox and right, don’t join.'” Sazonov wrote.

Special assistant to the coalition party leadership Katri Manninen on the other hand, wrote that he will not participate in the Pride parade this year.

“I’m not going to beautify: I think this is outrageous and offensive to me and to us members of the coalition who have worked for human rights and equality. I feel that we are not fit to be defenders of equality. This is not a sacrifice, this just feels bad,” Manninen wrote.