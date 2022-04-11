Home page politics

Split

Federal Family Minister Anne Spiegel speaks at a short-term press conference in Berlin. © Annette Riedl/dpa

Visibly battered, the family minister admits personal mistakes and incorrect information after the flood disaster. However, she does not comment on calls for her resignation.

Berlin – Federal Family Minister Anne Spiegel (Greens) described her four-week family vacation after the flood disaster last summer as a mistake and apologized for it.

She justified her decision at the time as Minister for Family and Environment in Rhineland-Palatinate in a memorable appearance before journalists on Sunday evening, among other things, with the health of her husband, who suffered a stroke in March 2019. Her family needed the vacation “because my husband couldn’t take it anymore,” said the 41-year-old, who seemed visibly battered and whose voice faltered several times during the performance. “It was a mistake that we went on vacation for so long and I apologize for this mistake.”

As a further justification, the minister stated that Corona had been “an insane challenge” for her family. The pandemic had “clearly left its mark” on her four children of daycare and primary school age.

Green tip is silent

Spiegel did not comment on the resignation demands from the opposition. She declined to answer questions. Her party, the Greens, initially gave no comment on Sunday evening when asked. Today the federal executive committee of the party meets in Husum, Schleswig-Holstein, for a closed conference. “Bild” reported that there was a crisis meeting with the Green Ministers Robert Habeck, Annalena Baerbock, and the party and parliamentary group leaders on Sunday. Spiegel was suggested to resign, but she asked to be given another chance, reported Blatt. The Greens did not initially comment on the report.

41-year-old Spiegel and Baerbock, who is the same age, are the youngest members of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s (SPD) cabinet, which was sworn in just four months ago. At the weekend, a report by “Bild am Sonntag” revealed that the then Environment Minister in Rhineland-Palatinate had left for a four-week family vacation in France ten days after the flood disaster and had only interrupted it once for a visit to the Ahr Valley.

Overwhelmed by the accumulation of offices: “It was too much”

In her emotional statement, Spiegel detailed her private motives. She admitted that she had overwhelmed herself with an accumulation of offices. First she decided to take over the top candidate for the state elections in addition to her position as Minister for Family Affairs in Rhineland-Palatinate. She described it as a mistake that from January 2021 she also took over the management of the Ministry of the Environment, with which she later shared responsibility for dealing with the flood disaster. “I took this task very seriously and it was too much. That got us over the border as a family,” Spiegel admitted.

more on the subject “Mallorca-Gate”: CDU in NRW still believes in election victory CDU in Rhineland-Palatinate calls for Spiegel’s resignation Shortly before the NRW election: Minister resigns because of the “Mallorca affair” – Spiegel is under pressure again

The decision to go on vacation was a serious balancing act between her responsibility as a minister and the responsibility as a mother with four small children who did not get through the corona pandemic well. During her vacation she was always available, made phone calls and got information. “If there had been any reason to cancel the vacation, I would have done so immediately,” said Spiegel.

False statements about attendance at cabinet meetings

However, the family minister had to correct information that she had given to “Bild am Sonntag” on Saturday. Contrary to what was originally announced, she did not join the cabinet meetings from her vacation. The meetings were listed in their calendar. However, a review of the cabinet minutes revealed on Sunday that she did not take part.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz had already called for Spiegel’s dismissal before the family minister’s statement. Several other Union politicians and the family policy spokesman for the AfD parliamentary group, Martin Reichardt, demanded Spiegel’s resignation.

“If you don’t want machines in politics, you get people.”

The parliamentary state secretary in the family ministry, Sven Lehmann (Greens), defended Spiegel on Twitter. “The example of Anne Spiegel is also used to discuss how humane politics can be,” he wrote. “Politicians are people. People can make mistakes or, in hard deliberations, make decisions that they later regret. If you don’t want machines in politics, you get people.”

In the flood disaster in mid-July 2021, more than 180 people died in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, 134 of them in the Ahr Valley. Around 750 people were injured in Rhineland-Palatinate and large parts of the infrastructure and thousands of houses were destroyed. Many people still live in emergency or alternative quarters.

Resignation in NRW because of Mallorca after the flood

In North Rhine-Westphalia, the local Environment Minister Ursula Heinen-Esser (CDU) resigned from her position on Thursday after it became known that the 56-year-old minister had met other members of the government for a weekend a few days after the flood disaster on the holiday island of Mallorca to celebrate her husband’s birthday. dpa