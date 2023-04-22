BGerman Transport Minister Volker Wissing has rejected the demand from many cities to set a 30 km/h speed limit across the board. “Cities not only have inner-city traffic, but also through traffic. Not only are the interests of the city’s residents affected, but also those who have to drive through,” said the FDP politician to the “Tagesspiegel”. These different interests must be taken into account. Tempo 50 is currently the standard speed in urban areas in Germany.

“We have already created many opportunities to introduce 30 km/h more easily on certain routes and in certain zones,” said Wissing. In addition, there is talk about how to expand the possibilities of the municipalities. “But I don’t believe in 30 km/h across the board.”

At the end of January, the German Association of Cities demanded that municipalities should be allowed to introduce a 30 km/h speed limit city-wide. Wissing should adjust the traffic law accordingly. The municipal umbrella organization supports the initiative “Liveable Cities” from hundreds of municipalities, which advocates that municipalities can set the maximum speed of 30 km/h in towns where they find it necessary. The City Day is an alliance of more than 3,000 independent and district-affiliated cities and municipalities.