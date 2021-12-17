At the closing session of the Judiciary Year this Friday (17), ministers Edson Fachin and Alexandre de Moraes were elected president and vice president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The inauguration will take place after the end of the term of Minister Luís Roberto Barroso as president of the court, in February 2022.

+ TSE allows candidate to adopt collective names in the ballot box in 2022

Minister Fachin will command the TSE until August 17, 2022. In his position, he will continue the process of preparation for the elections, which began with the “Cycle of Democratic Transparency – Elections 2022”, held in October after the opening of the source codes of the electronic voting system, one year before the election. In preparation for next year’s elections, the TSE has also carried out the Public Safety Test (TPS), in November, and approved all the resolutions for the next election.

Election for positions

The election of ministers took place in Plenary, using an electronic ballot box and under the command of Minister Barroso. After extracting the zeroth (which showed that there were no votes recorded in the ballot box), the ministers went to the equipment to vote. It fell to Minister Carlos Horbach, after receiving the ballot box, to announce the election of Fachin as president of the court by six votes to one.

After the announcement, minister Barroso congratulated those chosen and said that the country will be lucky enough to have two great jurists at the head of the TSE in next year’s elections. “Two honorable people who have a great commitment to Brazil. Both ministers of the Federal Supreme Court, professors and doctors and with vast experience in public life”, he said.

“Therefore, I welcome not only with joy, but with tranquility the fact that the Brazilian electoral process will be being conducted by the honorable hands of ministers Edson Fachin and Alexandre de Moraes”, emphasized Barroso.

Resumes

Born in Rondinha (RS), Minister Edson Fachin has been a member of the TSE since August 16, 2018, but has served as substitute minister since June 2016. He holds a Doctor of Laws from the Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo (PUC-SP). He has a postdoctoral degree in Canada. He is the author of several books and articles published by him and in co-authorship. He took office as a minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) in June 2015.

Alexandre de Moraes was born in São Paulo (SP). He has been an effective minister of the TSE since June 2, 2020, after acting as substitute minister since April 2017. He holds a doctorate in State Law, is a professor in Constitutional Law and is the author of books and academic articles in various areas of law. He served as a prosecutor, lawyer, professor of Constitutional Law, legal advisor and minister of justice. He took office as STF minister in March 2017.

TSE composition

The TSE is made up of at least seven ministers. Three ministers are from the STF, one of which is the president of the Court, two ministers of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), one of whom is the general inspector of the Electoral Justice, and two jurists from the lawyer class, appointed by the president of the Republic.

See too

