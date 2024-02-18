The new Mini Cooper is already on the road as an electric model built in China, and now the two-door model is also available as a petrol engine. Made in United Kingdom.

Jbut now. After years of, shall we say, continuity, Mini is once again really daring to move forward, of course not without citing the past. The new two-door model takes off, with an unmistakable design and a classic petrol engine. It will be available from dealers from the beginning of May.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engines”.

The two electric versions, which originate from a Chinese marriage and are also built in China, are currently available to order. They are available with 184 or 218 hp and at prices starting at 32,900 or 36,900 euros. The Cooper with petrol engines continues British tradition; it is built in the Oxford factory. The designers have made every effort to equalize the differences, and apart from the exhaust, you have to look very closely to distinguish between the versions.