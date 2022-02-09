América-MG defeated Pouso Alegre by 1-0, this Tuesday (8) at Manduzão stadium, in the match that opened the 5th round of the Campeonato Mineiro. With this result, Coelho assumes the vice-leadership of the competition with the same 10 points of the leader Atlético-MG, who will measure forces with the lantern URT next Wednesday (9).

ADD 3 MORE POINTS THERE!!! AWAY FROM HOME, WE WON POUSO ALEGRE-MG, 1-0, AND ADDED IMPORTANT POINTS IN THE MINEIRO CHAMPIONSHIP! HENRIQUE ALMEIDA SCORED THE VICTORY GOAL! #PAFxAFC | 0x1#CoelhãoNaLiberta#PraCimaDelesCoelho #We areVolt pic.twitter.com/IQoZMATHPe — America FC (@AmericaMG) February 9, 2022

América-MG’s triumph was guaranteed thanks to a goal, in a penalty kick, by striker Henrique Almeida, at 8 minutes of the second half.

Coelho returns to the field on Saturday (12), in the state of Independência, against Atlético-MG. A day later, Pouso Alegre visits Caldense.

