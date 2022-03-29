The game had already reached these graphic heights on PC, but had not yet exploited the power of the Xbox platform.

Although many years have passed since its original release, Minecraft is still a really popular game. This is demonstrated by an impressive sales rate, which led him to harvest $1.1 billion only in 2020, and with the various initiatives carried out by its players. However, users have begun to wonder about the possibility of the Mojang title taking advantage of all the power of Xbox Series.

Latest Insider build shows Xbox Series Optimized labelWe talk about Ray Tracing and an official version of Minecraft for Xbox Series. And it is that Microsoft managed to dislodge our jaws with a video in which this technology was presented in its game of cubes, survival and constructions. And, although this novelty was activated in the PC edition years ago, not many details have yet been given about its counterpart in Xbox Series.

But, as the journalist shares Tom Warrenit seems that Microsoft already allows its Insiders Experiment with this graphic enhancement. Also, it seems that this latest version of Minecraft shows the label that it is optimized for Xbox Seriesso it is possible that we will soon receive more news about the company’s latest movements regarding this game.

Of course, the community doesn’t need Ray Tracing or other versions of Minecraft to have fun. After all, there are users who carry out titanic tasks such as recreating all the planets from Star Wars, although we have been impressed with the most recent initiative: 14,000 players building the planet Earth by real scale.

