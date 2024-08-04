Notch, the creator of Minecraftis working on a new project for some time now, and just in the last few hours it has released some materials on the work in progress, Images which show a game that is still very embryonic but which could represent something very interesting.

It is not clear what it is, but from what is visible it appears to be some sort of RPG in first person, also characterized by particular 3D graphics but very stylized and basic, somehow similar to the aesthetics of Minecraft although with a rather different technique.

The use of the inventory seems to have something to do with the famous sandbox, which has now become a real myth, but somehow this new title seems to be closer to the more classic field of role-playing games.