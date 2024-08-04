Notch, the creator of Minecraftis working on a new project for some time now, and just in the last few hours it has released some materials on the work in progress, Images which show a game that is still very embryonic but which could represent something very interesting.
It is not clear what it is, but from what is visible it appears to be some sort of RPG in first person, also characterized by particular 3D graphics but very stylized and basic, somehow similar to the aesthetics of Minecraft although with a rather different technique.
The use of the inventory seems to have something to do with the famous sandbox, which has now become a real myth, but somehow this new title seems to be closer to the more classic field of role-playing games.
Will it become a real full game?
In any case, it is still too early to have precise ideas about this new project, and it is not even certain that the game will be released actually completedconsidering the character in question.
Markus Persson, known as Notch, is in fact considered the creator of Minecraft, that is, the one who started the project which then passed into the hands of the Mojang team, which he then left completely once everything was sold to Microsoft in 2014.
Since then, having become quite wealthy, he has somewhat abandoned the world of professional development, although he has repeatedly reported that he is working on various projects, mostly small games built in an experimental form, perhaps within events specifically dedicated to development.
