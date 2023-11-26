Millionaires and Deportivo Independiente Medellín They open the curtain on date 3 of the B quadrangular of League 2023 II. It will be a clash of leaders in the stadium Nemesio Camacho El Campín de Bogotá.

Millonarios comes into the match beaten, after losing, in an incredible way, the final of the Colombia Cup last Thursday against Atlético Nacional at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

Those led by Alberto Gamero won the title until minute 90+4, until Juan Aguirre’s goal arrived, who extended the definition to the penalty spot. In the round, Kevin Mier dressed as a hero and spoiled the party for Millonarios who accumulated fatigue in his legs.

Nacional faces Millonarios in a game valid for the final of the Colombia Cup, today, November 23, at the Atanasio Giradot stadium in Medellín. Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE

Despite their setback, Millonarios is alive in the fight for a place in the final and welcomes the group’s rival to beat at home. He must win to be first in the area (he has 6 points like the DIM), but the invisible point favors his current rival.

For its part, Independiente Medellín wants to surprise the ambassador in Bogotá and seeks to take an important step towards the final of the League.

“Thinking only about the three points, we have no other way. I haven’t evolved in that yet, I still always think about the three points. Beyond the fact that the moments of the games are going to dictate how we play the game,” said coach Alfredo Arias before the game.

Minute by minute of the game Millonarios vs Medellín

