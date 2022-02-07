millionaires he shook himself, won again, and returned to goal, although it was actually an own goal that allowed him to beat the Magdalena Union 1-0 this Sunday at El Campin.

Once again it was difficult for Millos to find the goal, as has been usual in this start of the championship. He was saved by defender Edilberto Gómez’s own goal, at minute 9 of the second half, because otherwise, he would be regretting lost points at home.

Once again he had problems creating and finishing, and when he was close he was avoided by the visiting goalkeeper.

Victory without force

Union hit the first scare very early, with a very fast play that distracted the blue defense. Camargo was the one who entered the area and his shot was avoided by goalkeeper Montero.

Millionaires began to build their game, without much clarity. Little did the ball reach Diego Herazo. The Venezuelan Sosa had his starting match, and left interesting things.

At minute 54 relief came. It was a play by Herazo down the right zone, he threw a cross into the heart of the area, where he found no teammate, but the leg of defender Gómez, who in his attempt to reject the ball, put it into his own goal. Thus, he broke the losing streak of three games in a row without scoring.

Millionaires was excited. He decided to find the second goal, he came to get it three minutes later in a play invented by Sosa, leaving Herazo alone in front of the goal, but the striker failed. The goalkeeper saved and gave a rebound that Mackalister Silva took and defined. However, the play was annulled for previous out of place.

Millionaires could not return to solve. It lacked clarity on the wings. It wasn’t aggressive. Magdalena little disturbed him, although towards the end there was a good shot from mid-distance.

And when the game was about to end, there was a spectacular shot by Juan Carlos Pereira, from his own field. He saw goalkeeper Sánchez come out and tried to surprise him. The goalkeeper, figure of the match, flew and avoided what would have been a great goal.

Thus the game ended. Millonarios returned to victory, returned to goal (own goal), reached 8 points, but still shows difficulties in his game.

SPORTS