Millonarios has had a difficult start to the year from an injury point of view. The club's medical department has had to work hard to fine-tune the roster in a championship that has competition every three or four days.

The team led by Alberto Gamero will face Deportes Tolima this Saturday in Ibagué (6 pm, with Win Sports + signal), with a long list of players with physical problems.

The team captain, David Mackalister Silva, joined a list during the 1-1 draw with Alianza that also includes, for different reasons, Daniel Cataño, Danovis Banguero, Juan Carlos Pereira and Luis Paredes, in addition to Jáder Valencia, Samuel Asprilla and Diego Abadía, who are recovering from knee injuries.

Juan Pablo Vargas and Daniel Ruiz return

The good news for Gamero and Millonarios is that two of the players who, in theory, are part of the starting team return.

In the call for the duel against Tolima are the Costa Rican defender Juan Pablo Vargas, recovered from his ailments, and the midfielder Daniel Ruiz, who rejoined the team after Colombia's painful failure in the Venezuela Pre-Olympic, where they finished last, without points and without goals.

“You have to make up for those absences well and whoever is there must do the best they can. “We have done good things with these alternative players and I hope they grow, and it takes away the fear that the player who comes in will play well,” said Gamero.

MIllonarios is undefeated in the League, but comes from two consecutive draws against Bucaramanga (0-0) and Alianza (1-1), so it will try to return to victory in Ibagué, where it has not won in the League for more than 10 years .



The last blue victory at Murillo Toro was on May 26, 2013 (1-2, with goals from Andrés Andrade, from a penalty, for the local team, and Erik Moreno and Freddy Montero for the visitor).

