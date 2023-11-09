Millionaires and National They will play the grand final of the Colombia Cup, being the two best teams in the competition.

The blue team achieved its classification last Sunday after drawing against Cúcuta Deportivo 1-1, winning the series 2-1.

Those led by Alberto Gamero They began this adventure from the Round of 16 due to their participation in the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores and, also, Sudamericana. Along the way they eliminated Atlético Bucaramanga, Alianza Petrolera and, in this phase, the ‘Motilones’.

Atlético Nacional is the team that has won the most in Colombia. Not just the League, in which he has been crowned champion 17 times. He is also the top champion of the Colombia Cup, the second tournament on the local professional calendar: he has 5 titles.

Nacional qualified for the final after eliminating Deportivo Pereira. In the first leg, in Pereira, the local team won 2-0. In the second leg, played in Envigado, Nacional equalized the series by winning 3-1. In the penalty shootout 5-4.

This is how the final is played

This Wednesday Dimayor held the draw to define the location of the grand final of the Colombia Cup.

The draw determined that the first leg will be played in Bogotá, at the El Campín stadium. The return game will be at the Atanasio Girardot.

Going match

November 15

Millionaires vs. National

El Campin

Game of return

November 23

National vs. Millionaires

Atanasio Girardot

