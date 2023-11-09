You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Millonarios faces Nacional.
La Dimayor drew lots for the team that starts at home in the title dispute.
Millionaires and National They will play the grand final of the Colombia Cup, being the two best teams in the competition.
The blue team achieved its classification last Sunday after drawing against Cúcuta Deportivo 1-1, winning the series 2-1.
Those led by Alberto Gamero They began this adventure from the Round of 16 due to their participation in the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores and, also, Sudamericana. Along the way they eliminated Atlético Bucaramanga, Alianza Petrolera and, in this phase, the ‘Motilones’.
Atlético Nacional is the team that has won the most in Colombia. Not just the League, in which he has been crowned champion 17 times. He is also the top champion of the Colombia Cup, the second tournament on the local professional calendar: he has 5 titles.
Nacional qualified for the final after eliminating Deportivo Pereira. In the first leg, in Pereira, the local team won 2-0. In the second leg, played in Envigado, Nacional equalized the series by winning 3-1. In the penalty shootout 5-4.
This is how the final is played
This Wednesday Dimayor held the draw to define the location of the grand final of the Colombia Cup.
The draw determined that the first leg will be played in Bogotá, at the El Campín stadium. The return game will be at the Atanasio Girardot.
Going match
November 15
Millionaires vs. National
El Campin
Game of return
November 23
National vs. Millionaires
Atanasio Girardot
