Millonarios took the Copa Colombia seriously, a tournament that he knew how to win in 2011, but in which he had not had good appearances in recent years. In fact, he came from two consecutive eliminations against Alianza Petrolera, in 2020 and 2021. This year, the title seems to be one of the objectives and, at least in his first appearance in the round of 16, he made his name sound.

The team led by Alberto Gamero thrashed Jaguares in El Campín, 3-0, in a game in which their entire offensive arsenal was revealed, The goals that had been lacking in some league games appeared to him and in which several of the members of the squad had 90 minutes to gain confidence.

The still ball bears fruit again for Millonarios

Gamero was clear that he wants to get even for what happened to him in the last two years in this tournament and sent almost the entire starting roster, when he came from rotating Sunday in the League against Pereira. And very early, at 13 minutes, two of the fixed pieces of the initial list were the protagonists of the first blue goal: David Mackalister Silva, in a side charge, and Andrés Llinás, the one who won in the header to leave without options to goalkeeper Pablo Mina.

Before finishing the first stage, in which Millonarios dominated at will, he did not let Jaguares scare him and was able to take even more advantage, the Blues got the second goal, with the participation of side Ricardo Rosales and winger Carlos Andrés Gómez, before it appeared a genius of Daniel Ruiz, who made a nice dribbling before taking the shot from outside the area, at ground level, in which the ball hit the post before going into Mina’s goal. 2-0 at 41 minutes.

Millonarios’ third goal was a vote of confidence for one of the contenders for the position in which Millonarios has had the most problems this year, that of forward. Diego Herazo, the one who had scored the most this year, received the confidence to play again and this time he responded with a 3-0 lead, 18 minutes into the second half, when he headed in a great cross from Daniel Ruiz.

At the end of the game, Gamero rested the payroll

After the third goal, Millonarios took the opportunity to refresh the payroll and rest several of the starters, thinking about the classic against Santa Fe, and he dedicated himself to handling the ball and waiting for time to run out. There are still 90 minutes left in Montería, a place where he usually suffers. But this time Millos showed that he wants to take the Cup seriously.

