A goal from the Argentine Santiago Giordana and another of Leonardo Castro In the second half, they gave him the Superleague for Millionaireswho shouted champion in the stadiumo Nemesio Camacho El Campín after beating in the second leg final (2-0)l Junior from Barranquilla. The first leg had ended 1-0 for the 'sharks'.

Millionaires He once again gave joy to his fans in the '57 colossus', it is the third title for the 'ambassador' club in the era of Alberto Gamero, who already knew how to lift the Colombia Cup in 2022, the League in the first half of 2023 and now the 2024 Super League.

It was a special title for Millionaires due to the caliber of the rival, a Junior from Barranquilla that was armed with very good players to face the League and the Copa Libertadores. But it was also special because of the difficult days he has faced Bogota in recent days due to forest fires in the eastern hills.

As of January 25, the authorities count 31 fires: 7 in Cundinamarca, 6 in Huila, 2 in Boyacá, 2 in Antioquia, 5 in Norte de Santander, 2 in Bogotá, 1 in Bolívar, 4 in Cesar, 1 in La Guajira and 1 in Santander.

One of the most worrying is taking place in the eastern hills of Bogota, where the Firefighters, Army, volunteers and the authorities are trying to extinguish the flames by heaven and earth.

New fire measures

Mackalister is no stranger to fires

The captain of Millionaires, David Mackalister Silva, He had a very applauded gesture this Wednesday after lifting the title of the Colombian Super League. At a press conference he sent a message to all the people fighting the fire in Bogota.

“I want to thank and dedicate this title to all the firefighters and volunteers who are helping us control the fires in the eastern hills and may this serve as strength for them. To those who are not fans, thank you for everything you do controlling the natural phenomenon,” were the words of the Bogota native at the moment he started the press conference.

Alberto Gamero won the Super League with Millonarios. On the right, Mackalister Silva receives the trophy.

For his part, the technician Alberto Gamero He also took the opportunity to send a thank you to those people who helped him in his coaching career.

“Glory to God. All the people up there enlighten me and I want to dedicate this triumph to my dear mother in Santa Marta, she is happy. To my brothers and sisters, to all my people in Santa Marta, in the center of the city, where I was born. This title is for them, for them to enjoy, and happy for this fan that fills the stadium and we fulfill it,” said the 59-year-old Samario.

