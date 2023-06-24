Finals are won. Spot. Millionaires and National lor know. If any game between them, the two protagonists of the biggest game in Colombian soccer, paralyzes the League on a date four or nine, then today’s duel, the final of the historic final, is without the slightest doubt the confrontation most important of all the championship finals.

Millionaires and Nacional had always taken different routes. Fate and soccer had avoided them. But now, finally, the time has come for them to meet.

Alberto Gamero and Paulo Autuori.

the grand finale

The all-time final is today! And the finals are won. Spot. The most recent and most telling example has just been given by the super-powerful Manchester City, by Pep Guardiola. The cataloged most lyrical orchestra in world football, with fine violins, brilliant brass and magnificent pianos, ended up scratching the raspa and hitting the jaw of a donkey to sing with a wounded cry: “Champion of the Champions League!”.

He scraped, endured, burst, rebounded, suffered, sweated to win just 1-0 against Italian Inter, who the whole planet was a lesser rival.

“If they don’t miss a header three meters away at the end, if my goalkeeper doesn’t save that header three meters after the game is over…”, Guardiola repeated like a mantra after winning the final that he needed and lacked, because the finals are won and sanseacabó.

A capital lesson for this Millionaires who boasts of his lyrics and his work time, but who has not yet won anything, and who has lost when he was about to lift the trophies. The ‘exquisite and superb’ Manchester City It was pragmatic to be a champion and that is the immediate lesson for tonight’s Colombian final.

Millonarios fans, and soccer critics in general, consider that Gamero’s blues are more of a team and play ‘better’ than Autuori’s Nacional.

They were left with the feeling that the possession of the ball last Wednesday, in Medellín, and the two very clear goal options were a steamroller that, unfairly, did not defeat Nacional.

But the only really valid statistic in football is the score and the 0-0 in the first leg is decisive: the final is not open… It is very open!

Believing that Nacional plays poorly because it despises possession of the ball and long sequences of passes is a misjudgment caused by arrogant soccer intellectuals. He is the best visitor in the League for a reason.

Millonarios, meanwhile, is the best venue in the League because it has been effective, more than being showy. when he won in the campin He did it because his attackers didn’t miss when they had to score and because his defenders and goalkeeper didn’t make mistakes to avoid them.

Today is the only day in which it is forbidden to miss, in which you cannot give away a bad rejection or shoot crookedly at the rival goal.

Millonarios has the ‘theoretical advantage’ of their tie in Medellín. But that is nothing more than a declaration of optimism, since Nacional has the individual and collective (yes, collective!) power to win. Today you have to do what you have to do, because the finals are won and that’s it.

