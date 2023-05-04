Thursday, May 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Millionaires fell asleep at home and the memes fall on him

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 4, 2023
in Sports
0
Millionaires fell asleep at home and the memes fall on him


close

Millionaire Memes

Millionaires Memes.

Millionaires Memes.

On social networks there were funny reactions to the game of the blue team.

Millonarios started their match against América Mineiro very well In the Copa Sudamericana, he was beating him and he seemed comfortable, but he fell asleep and the Brazilian club surprised him with a 1-1 draw.

In social networks the reactions did not wait with funny memes against the blue team for missing two points from home.

the memes

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Millionaires #fell #asleep #home #memes #fall

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Albert Heijn and unions resume talks, distribution center strikes suspended

Albert Heijn and unions resume talks, distribution center strikes suspended

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result