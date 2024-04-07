Millionaires and Independiente Santa Fe They had to advance the capital classic of the Colombian League a few days ago, due to the two mega concerts of Karol G in the stadium Nemesio Camacho El Campín, an expected date for lovers of the Colombian artist and complex for fans of the Bogotá teams.

The two dates of the Colombian's 'Tomorrow will be beautiful Tour' tour had been scheduled for months, a fact that forced Millionaires to sacrifice the south stand of the 'colossus of 57' in the game against Flamengo from Brazil for Copa Libertadores.

During the first date of the group stage for the Copa Libertadores. Millonarios vs Flamengo at the El Campín stadium. Photo:Cesar Melgarejo. TIME Share

The organizers of the concert reached an agreement with the District of Bogotá and the leadership of the 'ambassador' club to carry out the momentous match in El Campin, but with a tribune closed by the assembly of the arch and the presentation platform.

The grass was damaged

After the concerts this Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6, the stadium grass Nemesio Camacho El Campin It was very deteriorated and the consequences are visible to the naked eye.

In an image that has gone viral on social networks, you can see the playing field with various brands from the presentation attended by thousands of people. There are marks from the stage on the south side and from the sound towers on the north side.

The grass was marked because it has not received sunlight for more than five days from the walkway that covered the grass. The people in charge of taking care of the grass have a complicated job coming up this week, they must recover the vitality of the green grass for the duel between Santa Fe and National next Saturday.

