Millie Bobby Brown wants to turn the page to survive in the world of acting. The actress, born in Marbella to British parents, but raised first in Dorset (England) and later in Orlando (USA), tries to stop her audience from identifying her with the character that has made her a global icon, Eleven (Once). , the young woman who stars in the Netflix hit Stranger Things. The Serie It premieres its final season, the fifth, next year. The actress is doing everything possible so that her fame transcends beyond the paranormal events of Hawkins—the town in which the series is set. An exercise that is difficult to overcome taking into account the success of the giant’s proposal. streaming US. “It has been very important in my life [Stranger Things]”But this is like the last year of high school, the graduation year,” the artist revealed a few weeks ago. in an interview with the magazine Glamor, who has named her one of the women of the year.

The actress will return to the cinema with two upcoming films. In Damsel, directed by spanish Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, which premieres in 2023 on Netflix, will play a princess who discovers that she will be sacrificed to the dragon of the kingdom’s caves after marrying her prince charming, and where she will share the spotlight with stars such as Angela Bassett — Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do with It—or Robin Wright (House of Cards). It will also release, in 2024, the science fiction and adventure film The Electric State, by brothers Anthony and Joe Rusyesor, who have directed four films from the Marvel universe, including the acclaimed Captain America: CisawlWar (2016) or Avengers: Endgame (2019). Bobby Brown made his film debut in 2019, playing him in Godzilla 2: king of the monsters, that together with the success of Stranger Things, It already made the performer point out ways as a future action film heroine.

More information

But this time it is the public that does not quite understand why he wants to get away from a role, that of Eleven, which has given him everything: fame and money. Only Margot Robbie, who has starred in the most watched film in the world, Barbie, has managed to surpass Brown on the list of highest-paid women in the film industry. Netflix paid the young woman up to 10 million dollars (9,500,000 euros) to reprise her role in the sequel to Enola Holmes, giving life to the new detective apprentice and thus managing to sign one of the largest checks ever issued to a minor actress. In this way, the British performer has forged a million-dollar, multidisciplinary empire to ward off any suspicion that she could become Hollywood’s new broken toy: the lost teenager unable to assimilate her childhood success. “I am ready to bloom. It is time to create my own character and live my own experience,” she stated, convinced, in the interview with Glamor.

Perhaps out of fear that her film stardom will gradually fade, the actress has not stopped reinventing herself. This summer Brown presented his book Nineteen Steps (Nineteen steps), based on the experiences of his own family. It tells the story of a young English woman who falls in love with an American pilot during World War II. Although the actress has been very proud of her debut as a writer to her millions of followers on social media, her launch has reignited the controversy over so-called ghostwriters in the United Kingdom. And although only her name appears on the cover of the book, the novel is written in four hands, with the collaboration of the novelist Kathleen McGurl. In the midst of controversy, The actress uploaded a photo with the writer accompanied by a message of gratitude: “I couldn’t have done any of this without you.”

Despite her youth, the 19-year-old artist has been in the world of cinema for more than a decade and has opened up on several occasions about the unfair treatment that, in her opinion, she has received from a very young age. . After the overwhelming success of Stranger Things, at only 13 years old, was harshly criticized for her way of interpreting. And not only because of her work, but because of her supposed aesthetic touches. “Now I would really like to wear tighter clothes. I feel like I am becoming someone and that I am a woman,” the actress commented on her social media after being accused of abusing Botox. Comment that received a wave of criticism and negative comments. “One year of human life is 7 years of Millie Bobby Brown,” wrote one of her followers.

But it has not been just anonymous users who have on occasion rebuked the actress on social networks. In 2021, Brown was attacked by her ex-boyfriend, tiktoker Hunter Ecimovic, who through a live video on his Instagram graphically described an alleged sexual encounter with the actress who was 17 years old at the time. Furthermore, she took pride in having acted as a groomer (“asaltacunas” is the closest term in Spanish). The actress took legal action against her ex-partner: “Hunter Ecimovic’s comments are not only dishonest, but also irresponsible, offensive and full of hate,” said the actress in statements that invited reflection. The account of influencer It was soon deactivated. In a subsequent interview that the actress gave to the magazine Allurestated that this made him feel “very vulnerable.”

On a sentimental level, life smiles in 2023 for the actress, who was named by the magazine time as one of the 100 most influential people in the world at just 14 years old. Brown is currently immersed in preparations for her wedding. After two years of relationship with Jake Bongiovi, 21 years old and son of singer and songwriter Jon Bon Jovi, the young woman announced her engagement last spring wearing a diamond ring valued at $150,000 (142,000 euros). Since they were seen as a couple on the red carpet at the Bafta Awards in 2022, they have been inseparable before the media and their millions of followers. In recent statements to American television, the British woman has confessed that the planning of the wedding is being “very exciting.”

Millie Bobby Brown has never had problems talking about her private life, nor sharing it with her thousands of followers on the internet. Like her, she has had no qualms about reliving some of the most complicated moments from her past. “I was bullied at my school in England. In fact, it was a situation that generated a lot of anxiety and problems that I still face.” The interpreter became the youngest ambassador of Unicef ​​in 2019, an appointment that she received precisely because of that traumatic past, since on more than one occasion she has explained how “the bullies who destroy her soul” inspired her to be an activist. . “Young people’s lives are under increasing pressure, and I want to make sure first and foremost that children are protected from violence and exploitation,” she confessed then in a interview with actor Orlando Bloom for the magazine Glamor UK.