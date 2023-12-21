The pop duo Milli Vanilli was a strange, almost tragic example of how the culture industry lies. The film “Girl you know it's true” looks for the truth behind it.

SAt some point, ushi was something new (in Germany), a Japanese way of eating fish, raw and in a kind of rice bondage with a spicy green something as a side dish, which knowledgeable people soon dissolved in soy sauce (the new Maggi!) . Musical duo Milli Vanilli rose to fame around the time sushi was making its way into pedestrian malls (fuzos!). And since with fame comes money, Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan were soon eating their sushi mostly in five-star suites, where they had access to unlimited room service and also to the snow, which is mentioned at one point in Simon Verhoeven's ” Girl You Know It's True” suggests that it would be of such legendary quality that it could even be played in front of Mick Jagger.

This is one of many somewhat puzzling scenes in this film, because what exactly does it mean? That the frontman of the “Rolling Stones” was the epitome of the rock 'n' roll lifestyle or that he meticulously checked cocaine for purity levels? Simon Verhoeven, who wrote the script himself, suggests several times that life is wild in the music business, but then mostly leaves the swimming pool as a symbol of all the things that you have to share with Krethi and Plethi. While Rob and Fab dive their formidable, dark-skinned bodies into the clearest water between Tegernsee and Chateau Marmont and offer their braided hair to the sun that only shines on lucky children.