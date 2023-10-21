There Mille Miglia 2024 takes place in five stages from Tuesday 11th to Saturday 15th June. This year, the route is tackled in sense counterclockwisestarting from Bresciaa scheduled stop at Turin and a passage to Genoa. This edition marks the forty-second re-enactment of this famous car race.

Mille Miglia 2024, date

The Mille Miglia 2024 takes place from 11 to 15 June. This is an exciting one race for historic cars with a five-stage route starting from Brescia and passes through numerous Italian cities, including Turin, Genoa, Rome, Siena And Bologna.

The 42nd Mille Miglia is scheduled from 11 to 15 June 2024

The route takes place counterclockwise, as in 2021, crossing seven Italian regions and covering over 2,000 km with the presence of over 400 cars. To participate, vehicles must have or require the certificate of 1000 Miglia Register.

Mille Miglia 2024, route

The Mille Miglia 2024 offers a fascinating journey five stages. The race starts from Brescia and passes through cities such as Bergamo, Novara and Vercelliwith the first stage ending in Turin. The second day leaves Turin, passes through Langhe and Albaand then head towards Genoa for lunch.

The stage ends at Viareggio. The third stage descends towards Romewith detours through the Tuscan territory, Livorno, Castiglione della Pescaia and the Lake Bolsena.

The Mille Miglia arrives in Rome at the end of the third stage

The day ends with a parade in Via Veneto in Rome. The fourth day is upon us Orvieto, Solomeo, Siena, Lawn and crosses the Futa steps and of Raticosa before reaching Bologna. The last stage crosses Ferrara, MantuaThe Lake Garda, Valtenesi And Salowith the final catwalk in Viale Venezia in Brescia. To participate in the 1000 Miglia, cars must own or have requested the certificate from the 1000 Miglia Register.

Participating cars

Only vehicles built before can participate in the Mille Miglia December 31, 1957which belong to a car model who participated in at least one edition of the 1000 Miglia between 1927 and 1957 and can be registered in categories “Participant” and “Eligible” of the 1000 Miglia Register.

The cars which, due to their historical and sporting characteristics, are suitable to participate in the re-enactment of the race in the category “Guest List” can be included in the 1000 Miglia Register even if they never took part in one of the original editions of the 1000 Miglia.

Eligible cars must have participated in at least one edition of the 1000 Miglia between 1927 and 1957

The eligibility decision in the “Guest List” category is made by a Management Committee dedicated. To register, each vehicle must meet at least one of the following requirements: be in original conditionhaving been restored respecting the original configuration, or have documented changes made during the period of use. Furthermore, they are allowed accessories and transformations of the time only if documented.

Video the best of the last Mille Miglia

The best of the last Mille Miglia VIDEO

