The Lebanese army said that its units are “deploying in the border area in Kfar Shuba, facing the Israeli army,” on Lebanon’s southern border with Israel.

According to “Sky News Arabia” sources, elements of the Lebanese army took combat positions to prevent any attempt by the Israeli army to advance towards Lebanese territory.

Units of the Israeli army had fired tear gas at a number of Lebanese, who had removed barbed wire placed by the Israelis in the past hours.

A spokesman for the Israeli army said that “riots broke out a short while ago in the Jabal Ross area on the Lebanese border, where some rioters tried to smuggle the security barrier and threw stones at a military force that was operating there.”

He added, “The Israeli forces responded using means to disperse the demonstrations.”

In the same context, the spokesperson for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, Andrea Tenenti, declared, “The peacekeepers of the force are on the ground, and they have been on the ground from the beginning to ensure the continuation of the cessation of hostilities, to establish calm and to help reduce tension.” .

“We urge the parties to use our coordination mechanisms effectively, to prevent misunderstandings and violations and to contribute to maintaining stability in the region,” Tenenti continued.

“UNIFIL is in contact with the parties and is striving to find solutions. We call on both sides to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could lead to an escalation of tensions along the Blue Line,” the spokesperson added.