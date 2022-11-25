There are many who think that the right valuation for the Serbian could be around 60 million in January and 20 less in June, obviously in the absence of renewal…
The World Cup is a bit like the stock market: prices go up and down. That of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, after the disappointing debut against Brazil, if he had a swing he certainly didn’t have it upwards. On the contrary… The Lazio all-rounder seemed like a distant relative of the one he admired in Serie A.
#Milinkovic #World #Cup #price #Juve #million
Leave a Reply