Since Pogba left, there is no player capable of making the midfield make the leap. With Lazio, Locatelli would be the director, Arthur could stay and Rabiot would be the number one candidate for farewell

May 1st, double party at Juventus: after the victory over Venice at lunchtime, tiring but very important, the news arrived in the evening of Roma’s draw, which put fourth place in the safe. Champions League objective achieved mathematically in advance, unlike last season when Andrea Pirlo’s team had snatched the pass for Europe only on the last day, and the possibility of already looking to the future.

In the next one there is the final of the Italian Cup against Inter scheduled in eight days, which the bianconeri want to win to bring home at least one trophy (Pirlo closed with two), while in the more remote one there is the Scudetto. 2023. Massimiliano Allegri has already said it and repeated it, Madama will have to be found at the summer starting line as well as Milan, Inter and Napoli, the three of the Ave Maria (copyright Max) who this year fought for the tricolor. To be so, however, an important market will also be needed, which will plug the leaks in the black and white squad. The biggest chasm is in the midfield, a department that has become less and less glamorous in recent times. The purchase of Manuel Locatelli (currently injured) was precious but not decisive and the coach is aiming for another heavy entry that could make the Juventus midfielder make the leap in quality. There are many names, but at the top of Allegri’s list there have always been two: Paul Pogba and Sergej Milinkovic. The first is complicated due to the many offers and the excessively high salary, the second is an old obsession of Max, who has not yet resigned himself to the idea of ​​bringing him to Turin, even though he knows that it will not be easy to deal with Claudio Lotito . See also The main candidates to sign Dembélé

The obstacle is big, but the player’s will, combined with Lazio’s need to sell in order to then be able to make the market that Maurizio Sarri wants, this time could make the difference. There have already been contacts between Juventus and the Serbian agent, Mateja Kezman. There would also already be a rough agreement for the engagement (contract of 4 million per season, now he earns just over three) for 5 years. The Juventus club has a treasure of 50-60 million that Allegri would like to allocate to the purchase of an experienced and experienced midfielder. However, he starts from a base of 70 million and at the moment he is not willing to move from that figure. Milinkovic is not non-transferable, but the prosecutor will have to bring offers that satisfy the company. Juventus will try, thanks to the satisfaction of the player, who has as a priority to stay in Italy and who would be happy to join his brother Vanja, goalkeeper of Toro, and team-mate Dusan Vlahovic in Turin. In Italy, perhaps only the new ownership of Milan, if he decided to focus on the Serbian of Lazio, could satisfy Lotito. This is why the bianconeri have hopes and the agent is already at work, looking for the right strategy. See also Pemex gives the starting signal for the renewal of tank trucks; seeks to recover the fuel market

With Juventus Milinkovic Locatelli would be the director, Arthur could stay and the number one candidate for farewell would become Rabiot, who plays in the same position as the Serbian, left midfielder. In the meantime, Juve is also hitting other tracks: the big shot in midfield will be only one and if a mezzala arrives, a director will not arrive and vice versa. Plan A has always been Jorginho, with whose agent Joao Santos contacts are already at an advanced stage, but the situation has become complicated and difficult to predict due to the blockade of the Chelsea transfer market linked to the war in Ukraine. With a role play Locatelli would return to play the mezzala and at that point Rabiot would have the chance to stay, while Arthur could end up on the market (even if the high cost of the operation that led him to Juventus, 70 million, makes any eventual negotiation). Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona is also coming out, another player who is liked but who costs a lot and on which there are several clubs. The less popular alternatives are Leandro Paredes from PSG, who has been repeatedly associated with the Bianconeri, and Renato Sanches from Lilla. See also The right sides that sound for FC Barcelona

Why does Allegri want Milinkovic? Simple, because he is the player Juventus has been missing since he left Pogba and who would allow the Juventus midfielder to make the real leap in quality. Sergej has physique and technique, power and insertions and brings a fair number of goals: this season he is already in double figures in Serie A and in the last 4 seasons he has never gone under 5. In practice he has everything that is missing to the Lady.

May 3 – 08:56

