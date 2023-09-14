Join the La República WhatsApp channel

How strong! Milena Zarate She appeared on Magaly Medina’s set this September 13 and was consulted about the latest statements provided by Pilar Gasca through her official social networks. Milena admitted to being concerned about the type of vocabulary that Pilar used and reported that she will meet with her lawyer to send all the evidence of the messages issued by Gasca and, based on this, take legal action. She even mentioned that up to four notarized letters can reach you.

“I am free to give my opinion when it is made public. You can do so when you do not cross the line between giving an opinion and defaming. In reality, the level of violence and obsession scares me. I’m worried about how far she can go because of how she insults. She can make fun of me, as can I, but that’s it. She has already crossed that limit. It is a vocabulary where I no longer reach and I am meeting tomorrow with my lawyer. I can’t, Magaly. “This is aggravated defamation (…) you would receive four notarized letters,” said Milena.