Argentina will create a Prosecutor's Office to investigate possible cases of corruption among public officialsindicated this Thursday the presidential spokesperson, Manuel Adorni, in his usual press conference at the Casa Rosada (seat of Government).

The Minister of Justice, Mariano Cúneo Libarona, “is going to immediately suggest to the Attorney General of the Nation, Eduardo Casal, the creation of a Prosecutor's Office to investigate corruption of public officials,” especially in cases of “illicit enrichment and unjustified increases in assets”he asserted.

“We are going to recover all property that is the product of crime,” said the presidential spokesperson, who explained that the investigations can cover all national and provincial public officials, as well as the Executive and Legislative Branches.

“Crime can never produce any type of benefit,” Adorni insisted.

Cúneo Libarona himself acknowledged in the middle of this month, in a radio interview, that The objective of this Prosecutor's Office will be to end “impunity” and “pursue more than anyone” the crimes of corruption of public officials.

“The issue of corruption is a priority,” the Minister of Justice acknowledged then, who clarified that the new judicial body will operate under the orbit of the Public Prosecutor's Office.

At the moment, Argentina has an Anti-Corruption Office dependent on the Ministry of Justice, created in 1999 during the Presidency of the radical Fernando de la Rúa (1999-2001), now deceased..

This office is in charge of ensuring the prevention and investigation of corrupt behavior in the Public Administration.

The Anti-Corruption Office has intervened, presenting itself as a plaintiff, in cases that affected several former presidents and public officials.

The most notorious were those that involved former president Cristina Fernández (2007-2015), convicted in December 2022 by the Argentine Justice for having committed “unprecedented state corruption”, a sentence that she appealed, and with several cases pending.

The figure of the former president and her judicial destiny were issues that caused an acute political polarization in the last electoral campaigns of the South American country.

Accusations of corruption are common in verbal exchanges between the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, and his political rivals.

The libertarian has come to associate opposition to his state reforms with “corruption and sadism.”

