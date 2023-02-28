With just days to go, the new 8-bit culture-inspired kit is already a win. Good outside Italy (53%) and among the youngest (60% under 30)

Boom abroad and among young people. The new Milan shirt is already a success. Presented on Thursday 23 February during Milan Fashion Week, the fourth kit inspired by 8-bit culture is already a victory. In countries such as the United States (18.2%), France (10.6%), Germany (8.7%) and China (6.1%) it immediately sold out, especially after the success against Atalanta by Sunday evening.

Under 30 — The AC Milan fourth shirt with Puma, in collaboration with the French fashion house Koché, has now been sold out on the online store in the authentic version. The digitally inspired garments and the collaboration with the Parisian fashion house reflect the company’s innovative attitude and its attention to the new generations, aspects that have found great response among the Rossoneri fans. Approximately 60% of buyers are under the age of 30, while 25% belong to the age group between 30 and 39. See also Azzurrini to the rescue of the national team? Here is who is ready and who is not yet

The best sellers — Among the best-selling shirts is that of Theo, protagonist against the Goddess with a left-footed volley from 20 meters, then finished in goal with Musso’s own goal. Followed by 11 from Ibrahimovic, whose demand underwent a notable surge when he returned to the field after more than 8 months, and 8 from Tonali. Great demand also for the special gold jersey of the new goalkeeper kit personalized with Maignan’s number 16. The success achieved in just a few days by the new Fourth Kit attests to the passion and attachment to the Rossoneri colors on the part of over 500 million fans worldwide, enhancing the contamination between different worlds that has led the company to present the collection in a exclusive event such as Milan Fashion Week.

The comment — This is the comment of Valerio Rocchetti, Retail, Licensing and E-commerce Director of AC Milan: “Our strategy foresees that our Home and Away kits are generally more traditional and more linked to our heritage. With the third and fourth kit, instead , we can and we want to explore new stories that allow us to create products that are more modern and fashion/streetwear-oriented, imagined to be worn even off the playing field.They tend to be more appealing garments for a young and international audience, where the fashion/street element has a greater impact.These capsule collections, while always maintaining an element of heritage, are characterized by a more innovative and captivating look and design and the results obtained in the past and with this new fourth kit in collaboration with Puma and Koché show that we are going in the right direction”. See also Barcelona on Kessie: Franck is tempted. De Vrij leaving: the Premier calls

