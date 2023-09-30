

Rome (AFP)

Milan is temporarily at the top of the Italian Football League, after its victory over Lazio 2-0 on Saturday, at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, at the top of the seventh stage.

The Rossoneri’s goals were scored by the American Christian Pulisic (60′) and the Swiss Noah Okafor (88′), so they rose to the top of Serie A with 18 points, three points ahead of their former partner, neighbor Inter, who will visit Salernitana later as they seek to make up for their surprise defeat against Sassuolo 1. -2 in the last stage.

Milan achieved its third victory in a row since its humiliating loss at the hands of Inter 1-5 in the fourth stage, while Lazio, last season’s runner-up, suffered its fourth loss, and its score froze at seven points in fourteenth place.

The first half was negative and the hosts were the best in possession of the ball, but the visitors were the most dangerous and effective offensive side.

Lazio’s most dangerous opportunity came after a quick run from Brazilian Felipe Anderson from the middle of the field towards Milan’s penalty area, before he shot the ball into the outside net (13).

Milan was forced to replace its English player, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, after only 29 minutes, after he suffered a bruise on the foot, and American Younes Musa took his place.

Milan almost opened the scoring before the end of the first half, when Musa passed a cross to veteran French striker Olivier Giroud, who shot it and it bounced off goalkeeper Ivan Providel and prepared for Dutchman Tijani Reynders, who followed it up with a backheel and it bounced off the post (44).

Things were different in the second half after the advantage went to Milan, which was able to open the scoring, following a quick start by Portuguese Rafael Leao, before passing to Pulisic, who shot it “on the fly” into the net (60).

In light of Lazio’s inability to create chances, Milan was able to double its lead, and once again Leao was involved in creating the goal, after he made a personal effort to evade the opponent’s defense, before passing a back ball to Okafor, who easily followed it into the goal (88).

#Milan. #awakening #continues