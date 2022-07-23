Zalaegerszegi immediately scored with Ubochioma, then Mocsi and Tjaiti also score. Giroud shortens on penalty. Pioli revolutionizes the team in the second half and Krunic finds the second Rossoneri goal

by our correspondent Luca Bianchin

Zalaegerszegi-Milan 3-2 and this is enough to understand. The second real friendly brings Milan back to earth and more, in a Hungarian provincial stadium with a yellow train that passes – slow, slow, few wagons – behind the central grandstand. Other than a mass scudetto party. There is a certain estrangement, as there is a disappointing Milan: subdued in the first half, surprised by a ZTE who played the half hour of his life, better in the second, when many players enter. The comeback, from 3-0 to 3-2, is signed by Giroud and Krunic, but this counts relatively. It is not from these matches that the seasons and even the pre-championships are decided. What counts more is the desire to see De Ketealere – or whoever for him – on the trocar: Diaz has combined between little and nothing and the advertising of a Belgian restaurant on the sidelines could not help but think that in short, those three million in Bruges could also be grant… See also Pioli: We have to learn the lesson from Anfield

The match – Of course, what a strange game. When they deal, the ZTE draws two jokers: in the first 27 minutes he scores a masterpiece, a good goal and a normal goal… risking even to reach four. Partial: 3-0, quickly reduced by a penalty from Giroud for a foul on Ballo-Touré. The match of life. Milan clearly does not make a good impression: late, inevitably less brilliant, with some players in difficulty, perhaps Diaz, Rebic and Brescianini above all. As a tribute, duels lost unexpectedly with Demjen, goalkeeper of the ZTE in the extra luxury evening. Rebic forgives him after an hour but he is very good on Giroud, who gets deflected a shot from two steps after Messias’ play.

The Champions – The second half changes men and a bit of a script, because Pioli replaces ten out of eleven players after an hour. Only Gabbia remains on the field and several heroes of the Scudetto stand up from the bench: Theo Hernandez, Leao, Maignan, Tomori… Milan starts to lean back to the left, where Theo and Leao are too strong not to attract the ball, but they produce little. A descent by Hernandez with an exchange with Adli, especially Rade Krunic’s play for the 3-2. See also Abu Dhabi test, Pirelli: 18 "tires promoted. Graining solved

Balance – Yes, but what remains of this Milan, expanding the picture? Beyond the result, which puts a bit of chills on them, it remains the dress of last year. The 4-2-3-1 is back, the game principles too, the lack of Kessie will be felt but several players can still take a step forward to replace him. In the widespread disappointment of Zalaegerszeg we saw the vivacity of Messias and two touches of Adli as a real player. Of course, the guys who arrived from Chivasso with a banner return to Italy with a lot of desire for talent. That the market will please them soon?

