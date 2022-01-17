Milan-Spezia, Codacons: warning the FIGC asking for a repetition of the match

The Codacons has announced that it will file a warning to the FIGC asking for a repetition of the game Milan-Spezia for the mistake committed by the referee Serra who canceled the goal of Messias (it would have been 2-1) by not granting the advantage rule to the Rossoneri and whistling punishment from the edge. An error that weighs on the scudetto chances of Milan, who then lost 1-2 at the last second and is now 2 points fromInter with one more game (potentially at -5). “It is undoubtedly a clamorous technical error, certainly committed in good faith by the referee Serra, as evidenced also by the reaction on the field of the referee who immediately apologized to the Rossoneri players, who, Rebic among all , showed enormous sportsmanship towards him, but unfortunately ended up influencing the game enormously “, said the President Codacons, Marco Donzelli.

Milan-Spezia, Codacons: repetition, the previous one in Serie D

Milan-Spezia, repetition of the match due to a technical error? What the regulation says The regulation provides for the possibility of repeating the match due to a technical error by the referee if there is an admission by the match director himself of the mistake in the match report. In the case of Milan-Spezia, although it was an error in the interpretation of the game, the referee could whistle for the foul and therefore did not violate the regulation.

According to what is foreseen – writes the Codacons – it is possible the repetition of the match for technical error if the referee admits the same in the match report and if this has had an effective influence on the regular running of the match.

Circumstances which in the present case both coexist. In the world of football there are precedents of repeated competitions due to serious technical errors: we remember in Series D the match between Ostiamare And New Florida team ended 4-0 and repeated due to the referee’s admission of a serious technical error, i.e. the cancellation of the potential equalizer to the away team.

“We will formally ask the FIGC to repeat the match, in order to protect the regular running of the sporting competition (Milan are in fact fighting for the Scudetto, and an error of this type involves enormous damage) and the fans, who have the right to attend to a sporting show free from technical errors “, concludes the President Marco Donzelli.

Milan-Spezia, Serra, in tears at the end of the match: Ibrahimovic goes to console him in the locker room

“Shaken, almost in tears, as if in shock. This is how thereferee Serra by those who saw him after the game, away from the cameras, inside the belly of San Siro“, writes the Corriere della Sera.” The referee immediately realized he had made a mistake and already apologized on the pitch with the AC Milan players. After the game he was speechless. As if in shock, in fact. So much so that in the locker room a group of four to five footballers of the Milan instead of insisting on the protests, it even heartened him, consoled him. Among them too Ibrahimovic. A champion’s gesture, that of the Swede. Who understood the very difficult moment of the referee, a boy almost his same age: Serra is 39 years old, only one younger than him “

