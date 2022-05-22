AC MILAN SCUDETTO: PARTY IN PIAZZA DUOMO. CORI AGAINST MAYOR BEPPE SALA

There are about 30,000 i Milan fans who celebrate in Piazza Duomo in Milan the 19th Scudetto for the Rossoneri. The square can hold this figure as there is still the stage for the Saturday concert and the barriers secure the entrance to the cathedral. ‘Metro does not stop in front of cathedral’.

Choirs of joy, but also, according to what is reported by the Ansa against the Mayor of Milan Beppe Sala: the Rossoneri fans celebrated the championship victory in Piazza Duomo where there was no big screen. And this is the reason why some supporters have contested the mayor, even if the Municipality has not received any request from Milan to set it up.

The fans, who also gathered in front of the headquarters of Casa Milanin piazza Castello, in piazza Sempione, constantly followed by the police, at the final whistle of the meeting in Reggio Emilia they ‘invaded’ up to fill piazza Duomo where “the ‘jump was arranged – informs a note from the police Duomo metro station M1 and M3 stop “.

Milan champion of Italy, invasion of the field at the Mapei Stadium after winning the Scudetto

Final whistle after two minutes of injury time and Milan officially champion of Italy for the 19th time. Thousands waited for the moment when the referee put an end to the match, won by the Rossoneri 3-0, to make a peaceful and festive invasion of the pitch at the Mapei Stadium. Most of the Rossoneri fans, but also Sassuolo, now a reality of our league, chased the heroes and rejoiced together.

