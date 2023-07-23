Okafor is only the latest of six official signings, with Chukuewze due in Italy shortly. The club doesn’t give up on Musah, while another young player could also come forward

From our correspondent Luca Bianchin – Los Angeles

Eureka. “I found”. Archimedes’ phrase on the California crest is also good for Milan, who have chosen the path for this season and found their combination for the team. The first training session in Los Angeles was a bridge between the past and the future: Pioli saw Leao, Maignan, Giroud and all the internationals, reunited with the team that trained at Milanello, he placed himself among them and made a speech that is very similar to the preface to the big book of 2023-24.

okafor arrives — Tonight will see Noah Okafor, arriving in the United States with his number 17 shirt, inherited from his almost-friend Rafa Leao. Soon, very soon, he will shake hands with Samuel Chukwueze, who Milan plan to sign early next week and bring here to a Los Angeles that can fall in love with Milan. California Love, to stay with the song by Tupac, a legend around here.

the market — The Devil in Los Angeles is a new story, because Milan hadn’t been here for five years. New because he has already spent almost 100 million in this market, over 100 considering the bonuses. The market of other big players has yet to be understood, to be read, not that of Milan. Very clear strategy. The sale of Tonali has financed a varied market, with five signings – also considering Chukwueze – and the zero arrivals of Romero and Sportiello. Milan have spent a lot and are now breathing. First, he will close with Villarreal. Then, he’ll take some time to make adjustments: definitely a left-back (Calafiori still doesn’t convince everyone), maybe Musah in the middle of the pitch, maybe a young striker. To invest again, it will be necessary to sell.

young, but… — The hand of the CEO Giorgio Furlani and Geoffrey Moncada, who directs the transfer market with Antonio D'Ottavio as right hand man, is evident. The choice of ownership, too: Loftus-Cheek is 27 years old, Chukwueze, Pulisic and Reijnders 24, Okafor 23. Young but not inexperienced players, who can be sold in two, three, five years, with ample room for growth. It's a risk – of course it is – but it's a calculated, deliberate risk for a club that by corporate choice will not blow up its budget and will always have sustainability as its guiding spirit. Manchester City and PSG play another sport in this. At the end of spring, a 40 million deficit market was expected, in line with the latest from Maldini and Massara, and this will probably be the case. To the 70 million obtained from Tonali will be added those from the transfers, with the first news expected shortly: Matteo Gabbia will play tonight and then go on loan to Villarreal (nice challenge). With purchases around 100, the math says we're here.

commercial — Pioli is called to make all this work and tonight's Milan-Real Madrid will be emblematic in two senses. On the pitch, Milan's first tests will be seen, pending the return of the big names against Juve and Barcelona. Off the field, the commercial operation will be very clear. At the Rose Bowl there won't be the expected 100,000 spectators but the enthusiasm of the American public will be in the sounds, colors and Pulisic's shirts in the stands. Real is Real – and Vinicius is always happy to be seen – but Captain America plays for Milan and many will be here for him. The budget doesn't mind. From 13 to 17 July, in his very first Milan days, the sale of Milan products increased by +266% compared to the previous hours, with 43% of purchases made in the States. On social media, AC Milan recorded a peak with over 46 million impressions, 17 million video views and 4.5 million interactions. They are not goals, but they weigh. For a boy with the superhero nickname, a different start than mortals.