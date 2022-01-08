Turnover for Milan in Venice? Yes, as far as possible. Many of Stefano Pioli’s decisions are obligatory, given the many absences for Covid and the problems in defense. In the other departments, however, there is the possibility to choose, and the Rossoneri coach can afford to let some players breathe in a particularly dense period of games. Let’s start from the back department, where everything is confirmed with respect to the match against Roma: Florenzi, Kalulu, Gabbia and Hernandez will play in front of Maignan. In midfield, the Tonali seen against the Giallorossi is immovable: next to him it should touch Bakayoko, with Krunic ready to enter from the bench.

Attack

–

The picture in attack is more complex. Not so much for the center forward – Ibrahimovic will take back his place from the owner in the ideal relay with Giroud – but for the three men behind Zlatan. Brahim Diaz appeared in the second half against Roma and will move behind the first striker, while on the left Leao is likely to return from the first minute: the Portuguese is not yet at 100% but is better than Rebic, who could still have a provision of a segment of the match, especially if Penzo’s score allowed or required it. And to the right? If there is Leao on the other side, it becomes complicated to imagine the contemporary presence of Messias, for reasons of tactical balance: at that point it is easier for Saelemaekers to take back the favorite band.