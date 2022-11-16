Milan-Cortina, costs skyrocket and sponsors are missing

The Olympic Games winter of Milan-Cortina of the 2026 they are getting closer but the situation at an organizational level is getting more and more complicated. The last problem that emerged – reads the Messenger – is related to bobsleigh track. The practitioners of this sport at a competitive level, together with those who do luge and skeleton in Italy are very few: 53. But the organizers of the event had decided to budget anyway 61 million euros state-funded for the adjustment of the old track by bobsleigh Eugenio Monti of Cortina d’Ampezzo, decommissioned and then closed forever in 2008. Cipher then leavened to 85 millionwhich, however they won’t be enough.

And so – continues the Messenger – the Veneto region consider abandoning the project and transferring the tenders to Innsbruck, in Austria. Certainly the transfer would not benefit an Olympics that will already take place in two regions and eight cities, with delays in the construction of the infrastructure necessary for the movements of the athletes and budgets to be revised upwards. It had to be the Olympiad to no costbut the latest update fixes the figure to 2 billion and 165 million euros, after the 400 million disbursed by the Aiuti bis decree, in addition to the billion allocated at the end of 2019. It did not go very well with the sponsors: of the 500 million foreseen, according to the contracts signed last July, there have been found less than 20.

