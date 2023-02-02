New success for EA7 Milano which, after Baskonia, he also tames Red Star, 74-68 . After a controlled first half, the Italian champions had to fend off the comeback by Bentil and his teammates, who came within 4 points in the second half. The performance of the Baron-Hall duo was decisive, no field goal for Napier but 5 assists for the UConn product.

Milan-Stella Rossa 74-68

—

Balanced start with Dobric who responds to the first Milanese attempts to reach, 6-6. Baron’s blaze gives EA7 a 5-point lead, former Curare Bentil keeping the Serbs in touch, 18-16. The real break comes at the opening of the second quarter, a good impact from Napier, Hines and Voigtmann seal the shoulder of the Italian champions, 29-20. There is a double-digit margin after Luwawu-Cabarrot’s bang, Milan has control of the match, Davies first and Baron triples for the plus 15, 42-27. Red Star relies on the usual Bentil, Olimpia solidly ahead at the interval after the comfortable dunk by Hines, 45-32. After the long break, the defense of coach Messina’s troops was always effective, the other ex of the day Nedovic crashed into the red and white wall, it was Vildoza’s flashes that prevented the new escape of the hosts, 47-36. Baron lights up again, triple up front, the contribution of a reactive Tonut is also positive, 52-39. There are also minutes for the returning Melli, the guests try to return with the contribution of the bench, Mitrovic reports, 53-44. Ivanovic’s team fights from the rebound but misses too much from the perimeter, Napier inspires, Melli nails the new plus 12, 58-46. Belgrade blaze at the start of the last fraction, Petrusev makes his way into the colored area, the maximum effort brings the Serbs up to minus 6, 59-53. Valuable Hall with two important initiatives to repel the onslaught of the guests, less lucid EA7 who manages with energy to keep the Belgrades at a distance who miss twice the possibility of returning to just one possession, 68-64. Dobric wastes the shot that could scare Milan, it is Voigtmann who chases away the nightmares with a courageous penetration, 70-64. Red Star blocks the last assaults, Napier the free throws in the bracket, 72-66.