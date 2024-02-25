You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The boxing event is scheduled for March 1.
The former American boxer Mike Tyson announced in a video posted on his “Instagram” account that he will attend the big boxing event scheduled for next March 1 in the Libyan city of Benghazi.
(Also: Athlete snorted cocaine and ketamine, and now triumphs on OnlyFans and in boxing).
“Hello world of boxing, I am pleased to announce that I will be in Benghazi, Libya attending the big boxing event. It is going to be great. It will be on March 1st and will be broadcast around the world on 'Fight Nation'” said the 57-year-old athlete.
The dictator Muammar Gaddafi banned the practice of boxing in the country in 1979 until it resurfaced with his overthrow in 2011 and the reestablishment of the national federation, created in 1962.
The Libyan Boxing Federation picked up the gauntlet and announced Tyson's attendance on its social networks and invited all Libyan fans to participate in the “most outstanding sporting event” organized in a country that resists more than one decade of conflict and instability.
Benghazi, the second most important city in Libya, is located in the east, controlled by Marshal Khalifa Haftar and administratively separated from the Government of National Unity (GUN), based in the capital, Tripoli.
EFE
