Mike Tyson in Mexico? This is how a man ripped off another man’s ear on the subway

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Tyson in the fight against Holyfield, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Tyson in the fight against Holyfield, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
The fight between the two passengers revived Tyson’s battle with Holyfield. Another lopsided ear.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 07, 2022, 07:27 PM
In a fight inside the Xola station, of the Mexico Metro, a subject detaches the ear of another user with a bite, for which he was arrested by the police of the Mexican capital.
The incident has been cataloged by Internet users as “Mike Tyson’s return to Mexico”.
terrible bite
The events occurred this afternoon when support was requested via radio at the station due to a dispute between individuals.
The fight ended when one subject bit off another’s ear and detached it from the body.
The ear was lifted from the ground by the victim, after the events, so it was captured when he had it in the palm of his hand.
“Police personnel appear at the scene and they secure the men. They request medical assistance and advance a male to the Specialized Agency”reads the official report.
In social networks there are already those who call him ‘the cannibal of Xola’ or ‘the cannibal of the Metro’. Others recalled the bizarre boxing episode of 1997, when Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield’s ear off in a heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas.
More news
SPORTS
*With information from El Universal, from Mexico
From the Newspaper Group of America
(GDA)
August 07, 2022, 07:27 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Mike #Tyson #Mexico #man #ripped #mans #ear #subway
Leave a Reply