Monday, August 8, 2022
Mike Tyson in Mexico? This is how a man ripped off another man’s ear on the subway

August 8, 2022
Mike Tyson

Tyson in the fight against Holyfield, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Tyson in the fight against Holyfield, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The fight between the two passengers revived Tyson’s battle with Holyfield. Another lopsided ear.

In a fight inside the Xola station, of the Mexico Metro, a subject detaches the ear of another user with a bite, for which he was arrested by the police of the Mexican capital.

The incident has been cataloged by Internet users as “Mike Tyson’s return to Mexico”.

terrible bite

Mike Tyson

The events occurred this afternoon when support was requested via radio at the station due to a dispute between individuals.

The fight ended when one subject bit off another’s ear and detached it from the body.

The ear was lifted from the ground by the victim, after the events, so it was captured when he had it in the palm of his hand.

“Police personnel appear at the scene and they secure the men. They request medical assistance and advance a male to the Specialized Agency”reads the official report.

In social networks there are already those who call him ‘the cannibal of Xola’ or ‘the cannibal of the Metro’. Others recalled the bizarre boxing episode of 1997, when Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield’s ear off in a heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas.

*With information from El Universal, from Mexico
From the Newspaper Group of America
(GDA)

