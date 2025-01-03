The Republican Michael Johnson This Friday he became president of the House of Representatives with the 218 Republican votes he needed, after negotiating in the same plenary session the change of the two votes of his colleagues on the bench that he needed to renew his mandate.

Johnson has obtained 218 votes in favor compared to the 215 that Hakeem Jeffries has obtainedthe Democratic candidate for whom everyone voted as a bloc, but initially he did not have the necessary votes, so he had to negotiate a change in the direction of the vote after a first voice vote.

Republicans Thomas Massie, Ralph Norman and Keith Self voted for other congressmen, and since the Republican majority was so tight, the candidate in principle did not reach the majority of the votes.

The Democrats, as they had already anticipated, have voted en bloc to Hakeem Jeffriesits current leader, who has obtained 215 votes from his party colleagues.

If the president of the House of Representatives was not elected, Congress could not certify the victory of the president-elect, donald trump.