“At the bottom there is room“Has complicated his plot, to the misfortune of the Maldini-Montalbán, since Claudia Llanos kidnapped Macarena. The ‘Shark’s Look’ asked for more than 1 million dollars to be released and Mike became the only hope to save her. However, getting that million-dollar sum has been quite an odyssey.

As we saw in chapter 223, Mike failed to ask his mother for monetary help and even asked Joel for support to think of a solution. In the end, they both decided to take Francesca’s money to pay the ransom for ‘Maca’, but nothing guarantees that they will have her back. What’s more, ‘Noni’ could go bankrupt, just as Claudia planned. VIDEO: America TV