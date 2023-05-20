Chapter 223 of “At the bottom there is room” was charged with strong emotions. Mike and Joel put aside their differences to save Macarena.
- “The Magnificent”: what happened to the popular ‘Crazy’ Murdock and what does he look like 40 years after the series?
- “AFHS”: Macarena close to death! Mike will have to pay $1 million to Claudia
“At the bottom there is room“Has complicated his plot, to the misfortune of the Maldini-Montalbán, since Claudia Llanos kidnapped Macarena. The ‘Shark’s Look’ asked for more than 1 million dollars to be released and Mike became the only hope to save her. However, getting that million-dollar sum has been quite an odyssey.
As we saw in chapter 223, Mike failed to ask his mother for monetary help and even asked Joel for support to think of a solution. In the end, they both decided to take Francesca’s money to pay the ransom for ‘Maca’, but nothing guarantees that they will have her back. What’s more, ‘Noni’ could go bankrupt, just as Claudia planned. VIDEO: America TV
#Mike #Joel #Steal #Million #Save #Maca #Francesca #Bankrupt
Leave a Reply