Ricardo Rondón, Karina Calmet and Nico Ponce advanced to the next round of the reality show “The Great Chef: Famous”, while Miguel Vergara He was removed. The popular actor could not avoid breaking down in the middle of the program when he learned that he was leaving the competition. “Nico is my cause, I love my brother very much, but I didn’t expect them to say my name, really.” His companions on the set were also moved by the farewell to the Peruvian artist.

“He has taught us many things. First, that it is very intelligent and sensible to laugh at yourself permanently and, second, that in the face of adversity, sometimes, you reach for a good plate, but always a smile. Believe me, television is going to miss you.” said Javier Masías with emotion.