The return of Miguel Angel Lopez Colombian cycling is almost a fact and the official announcement is expected to be made in the coming days.

López, whose name appears in a court of Caceres, Spain, which investigates the doping network called Operation Ilex, reached an agreement with Team Medellín to be part of that squad.

It comes from being fourth in the last edition of the Back to Spainbut this problem of the investigation of the use and distribution of prohibited substances forced the team Astana to terminate the contract that bound him to the group for the next two years.

The Boyacá cyclist wanted to remain active and that is why he has agreed to join the group that guides Jose Julian Velasquez, while his judicial situation in Spain is resolved.

López is not suspended, he did not test positive in a doping control and he can compete, he is fit, he has no restrictions, but the inconvenience has closed the doors for him in the two highest categories of cycling, World Tour (WT) and Proteam, for what comes to a Continental squad, from the local concert.

very local calendar

The runner would be the great figure of the national concert, in which he will be able to take part in the important tests of the country such as the Tour of Colombia, the RCN Classicthe regional classics and the Cycling Championships.

Team Medellin It is a team that has been characterized by going to competitions abroad and this year it plans to go to the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina (January 22-29).

In the same way, you can run in that same country in the Return to Catamarca. In its calendar it is planned to play two tests in Greece.

With López, I am sure that Velásquez and his group will open up the spectrum of competitions, since they will have a high-level runner.

Last year, the group played the return to equator and the Return to Venezuela.

In 2021, Team Medellín was part of the batch of the Return to Asturias in Spain.

What is clear is that due to his category it is impossible for him to compete in top-class races such as the Tour de France, the Tour of Spain and the Giro d’Italia and other important WT competitions.

Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López and his new squad will be able to be part of the 2.1 competition calendar, similar to the Tour Colombia, and category 2Pro, 1.2 and 2.2.

The idea of ​​Team Medellín with López is not only to continue to dominate the Colombian concert, but also to recover first place in the Latin American ranking. International Cycling Union (UCI), Well, that would give him the option of being invited to the races on the calendar in this part of the world.

