Sunday, July 2, 2023
Miguel Borja scores a goal, but River suffers a surprising defeat: video

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 2, 2023
in Sports
0
Miguel Borja

Miguel Borja in a match against Barracas.

Miguel Borja in a match against Barracas.

The ‘Millionaire’ team fell against the modest Barracas.

The Argentine leader River Plate suffered an unexpected defeat this Saturday against the modest central barracks 2-1, in a match for the twenty-second date of the Argentine Soccer Professional League.

See also  Miguel Borja, unleashed: see his tremendous first goal with River Plate

In his small stronghold in Buenos Aires, the ‘Handsome’ altered the triumphant march of the striker, who had won four of his last five games, although he still retains a ten-point advantage that guard Talleres could take advantage of if he beats Godoy Cruz later .

Carlos Arce (18) opened the score for the locals with a powerful header after a corner kick, and in the second half Mauro Peinpil (56) increased by defining a counterattack, while River was not enough with the discount scored by the Colombian Miguel Borja (62), after capturing a rebound.

The victory ratified the solid performance of Barracas Central at home, where they achieved five of their six victories in the championship, while River suffered their fourth setback in the tournament, all by 2-1.

“Today we kept order and personality to go out looking for him. We trained a lot on set plays, which are used to define matches, and it was demonstrated today,” said Iván Tapia, the assister on both goals for the red-and-white team.

See also  Juan Fernando Quintero: the luxurious car of more than a billion that steals looks

AFP

More sports news

Recommended

