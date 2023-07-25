The International Cycling Union (ICU) has just reported his decision on the case of the cyclist Miguel Ángel López, who was being investigated in an alleged doping case.

The UCI has decided to provisionally suspend the rider pending the final decision

“On the basis of an investigation carried out by the International Testing Agency (ITA), which includes evidence obtained from the Spanish police authorities (Guardia Civil) and the Spanish Anti-Doping Organization (CELAD) during the investigation of Dr. Marcos Maynar, the UCI has today notified Miguel Ángel López of a possible anti-doping rule violation (ADRV),” the UCI reported.

The UCI reiterated that the Colombian cyclist, who today runs with the Team Medellín, was notified of a possible anti-doping rule violation for use and possession of a prohibited substance in the weeks leading up to the 2022 Giro d’Italia.

“The UCI has decided to provisionally suspend the rider pending the final decision,” the entity said.

In the statement on the case of Miguel Ángel López, the sport’s governing body noted that, since January 1, 2021, the operations of the UCI anti-doping program have been delegated to the ITA.

Investigations into possible anti-doping rule violations are therefore carried out independently by the ITA and, once completed, their result is forwarded to the UCI for results management purposes.

Thus, the Colombian’s process will continue to be investigated and he must stop all his cycling activities both with the Team Medellin as with the country’s team, which was preparing to compete in the World Cup.

Precisely, despite the fact that he was downgraded this year due to the investigations against him, López had had a great year. She got the title of return to colombia with an outstanding performance and took gold in the time trial at the Central American Games.

This week, he was also competing in the Tour of Panama.

Why are they investigating Miguel Ángel López?

Miuel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López, in the 2023 campaign, moved away from the grand tours and was not part of the World Tour, the highest category of cycling.

The reason is because the boyacense cyclist his former team, Astana, terminated his contract in December 2022. On that date, his name began to appear in a court in Cáceres (Spain), which is investigating a doping plot called Operation Ilex.

López was linked in an investigation of drug trafficking prohibited in Spain with the doctor Marcos Maynar Marinowho had stated what his approach with the Colombian was: “He recommended the runner to use Actovegin, known as the ‘EPO of the poor’, and that makes the heart muscle suffer less during the effort, a substance that is not on the doping lists, therefore, it is not doping,” he said at the time.

